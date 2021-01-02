Klever Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Klever has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and approximately $34,515.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00119437 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00167211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00508724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00274490 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018683 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,301,307,332 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io.

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

