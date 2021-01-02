Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$749,563.00 and a P/E ratio of -9.09.

About Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY)

Kona Bay Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet-based training applications and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Internet Applications and Other Activities. The Internet Application segment focuses on the sale of educational products. The Other Activities segment provides website and application hosting services.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.