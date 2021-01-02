Kyber Network (KNC) Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $160.94 million and approximately $32.45 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00280434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.88 or 0.01933526 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,842,421 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.