L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,083,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIQUY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.89. 90,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.