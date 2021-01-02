Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.46

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.46 and traded as high as $83.62. Lamar Advertising shares last traded at $83.22, with a volume of 342,371 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

