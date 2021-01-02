Lambda (LAMB) Trading 9% Higher This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. Lambda has a market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $34.24 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00119437 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00167211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00508724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00274490 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018683 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,946,227 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

