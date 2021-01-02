Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,914,000 after acquiring an additional 660,854 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,922,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $134.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $140.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Truist raised their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.64.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

