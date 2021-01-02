Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Acquires 4,750 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.29 per share, with a total value of $234,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,425.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GEF stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Greif by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Greif by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

