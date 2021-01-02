Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) (CVE:LEM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) (CVE:LEM)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 49,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 87,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

About Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, explores for and develops mineral resource properties in Sweden. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials Corp. (LEM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.