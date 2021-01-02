Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.35

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.35 and traded as high as $24.55. Liberty Global shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 2,152,409 shares changing hands.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534 in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1,036.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

