Liberty TripAdvisor (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.43. 2,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 17,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44.

Liberty TripAdvisor (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (OTCMKTS:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

