Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) (TSE:LBS) Trading Up 1%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) (TSE:LBS)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.20. 41,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 79,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$196.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.05.

About Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

