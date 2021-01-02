Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LINC. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $172.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

