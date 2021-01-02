Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $543.31 million, a PE ratio of -144.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.