Lition Market Cap Hits $1.86 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Lition has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $329,777.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. In the last week, Lition has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,398.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $778.20 or 0.02401969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.85 or 0.00425474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.76 or 0.01135120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00446712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00179224 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

