Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $256.15

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $256.15 and last traded at $255.40, with a volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,196,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total transaction of $2,245,997.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 636,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,591,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 94.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after purchasing an additional 123,433 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $41,066,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.