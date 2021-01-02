LIV Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIVK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $919,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,732,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

LIV Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVK)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.