LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

LYTS opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in LSI Industries by 983.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in LSI Industries by 77.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 29.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

