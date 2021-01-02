LTO Network (LTO) Achieves Market Cap of $32.43 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $32.43 million and $3.27 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00028517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00117311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00164234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00509033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00270120 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018461 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003265 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network's total supply is 403,391,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,782 tokens. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

