Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Lumber Liquidators from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of LL stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 191,844 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

