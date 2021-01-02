Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Shares Gap Down to $35.91

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $33.23. Lumos Pharma shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $296.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 13.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

