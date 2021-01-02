LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.18. LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,553.22. The stock has a market cap of C$22.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

About LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR.TO) (TSE:LXR)

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories. Its product categories consist of women's handbags, including shoulder bags, tote bags, and travel bags, as well as accessories, such as small leather goods and silk scarfs. The company sells products through a retail network of shop-in-shop stores located in department stores in Canada and the United States; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-commerce website, as well as through its retail partner e-commerce websites.

