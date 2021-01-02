MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.46, for a total value of C$254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,085 shares in the company, valued at C$4,686,804.10.

George Nickolas Paspalas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$119,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total value of C$119,842.56.

On Tuesday, October 13th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$119,050.00.

TSE MAG opened at C$26.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 232.23, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$26.65.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3955906 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.01.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

