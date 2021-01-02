Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.07

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.07 and traded as high as $141.00. Man Group plc (EMG.L) shares last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 586,885 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Man Group plc (EMG.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 144.20 ($1.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.09.

About Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

