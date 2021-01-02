Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $2.94. Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 273,900 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOZ. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.85 target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$610.96 million and a PE ratio of -74.10.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,012,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,791,974.40. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634 in the last three months.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

