MarketPeak (PEAK) Market Cap Reaches $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00118697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00166175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00506039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00274196 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018429 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003281 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com.

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

MarketPeak can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.