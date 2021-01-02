Master Contract Token Trading 33.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $328,132.83 and $13,737.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

