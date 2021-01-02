MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 254,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,164. The firm has a market cap of $470.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.24. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $936,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

