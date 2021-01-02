Matryx (MTX) Achieves Market Cap of $461,311.20

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Matryx has a market cap of $461,311.20 and approximately $67,597.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00265570 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $605.90 or 0.01861265 BTC.

Matryx is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matryx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, RightBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

