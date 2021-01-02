Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to post sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.62 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Mattel stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,745.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

