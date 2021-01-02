McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,112,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of MUX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.31.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.