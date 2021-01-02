McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

In other news, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $195,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $286,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

