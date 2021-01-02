MediBloc [QRC20] One Day Volume Hits $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,052.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $771.84 or 0.02408065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00426539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.06 or 0.01113980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00446419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00180707 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

