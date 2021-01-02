Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,399.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $214,172.45 and approximately $2,399.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

