Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Mercer International worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $675.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.91. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Mercer International’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

