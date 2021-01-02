MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €121.31 ($142.71).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) stock traded up €2.10 ($2.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €140.35 ($165.12). 166,548 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.97. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

