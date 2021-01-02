Meta Hits Market Capitalization of $14.73 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Meta has traded 33% higher against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $14.73 million and $4.15 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00028437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00118717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00166202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00510070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00274975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018744 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,588,997 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official website is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

