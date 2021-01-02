MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,536.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $334,551.07 and approximately $9,536.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 395,022,082 coins and its circulating supply is 117,720,154 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.