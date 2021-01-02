MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $674,332.67 and approximately $3,501.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00115282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00161393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00502001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00266909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018147 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003273 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.