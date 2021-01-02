Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,372.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $22,372.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for about $24.85 or 0.00076124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00117341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00164276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00508744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00269689 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018572 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 105,265 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

