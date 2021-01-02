Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00256736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.82 or 0.01964510 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

