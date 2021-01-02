Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $46.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TAP opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

