Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $64,622.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00441316 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.