MonetaryUnit Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $748,949.77 and $1,163.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018468 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000940 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022304 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 210,238,999 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.