Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,717,000 after buying an additional 1,119,718 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 166.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the period.

ERUS opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

