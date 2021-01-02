Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Cincinnati Bell worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,414,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,223,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 64.9% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,956,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,060,000 after acquiring an additional 770,102 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.8% during the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 1,871,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 67.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 542,679 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of CBB opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $774.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

