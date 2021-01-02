Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 409,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,805,000 after buying an additional 2,162,839 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,462,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 690,178 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,872,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,730,000 after buying an additional 421,383 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 448,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 175,675 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIL opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

