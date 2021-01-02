Morgan Stanley Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 23.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 8.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBT. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

