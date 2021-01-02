Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Dine Brands Global worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 592.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:DIN opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

