Morgan Stanley Sells 8,656 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 67.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Progress Software by 978.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, SVP Gary Quinn sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $286,917.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,197 shares in the company, valued at $330,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rainer Gawlick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,770.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

